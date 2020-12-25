Left Menu
Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Khattar

This sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute effectively in nation building, Khattar said.The chief minister said that Friday was unique in many ways as we are not only celebrating International Gita Mahotsav but also the birth anniversaries of two great personalities, Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:23 IST
Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Khattar
On the occasion, 55,000 students from across the state collectively recited 18 verses (one each from 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita) online, an official statement said. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth and it inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute towards nation-building. He was speaking through video conference at an event organised as part of International Gita Festival-2020 here.

On the occasion, 55,000 students from across the state collectively recited 18 verses (one each from 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita) online, an official statement said. ''This sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute effectively in nation-building,'' Khattar said.

The chief minister said that Friday was unique in many ways ''as we are not only celebrating International Gita Mahotsav but also the birth anniversaries of two great personalities, Madan Mohan Malaviya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee''. ''Apart from this, people are also celebrating Christmas today,'' he said. Khattar said that vice-chancellors and students of 17 Sanskrit universities of the country, besides vice-chancellors of all universities of the state were also a part of this programme. He said that the government provides quality education to students so that they can excel in their life. ''Similarly, Gita has its own relevance as the positive energy and vibes emanating from its shlokas put a positive impact in the mind of the youth and assist them in choosing the right path in their lives,'' he said.

He said that Lord Krishna had delivered the celestial message of Bhagavad Gita on the battlefield of Kurukshetra which had now become the essence of people's life. The teachings of this holy scripture are equally relevant in the modern times, he added. Khatar said that International Gita Mahotsav was also organised in Mauritius and the United Kingdom (UK) in recent years with a view to propagate the teachings of Bhagavad Gita worldwide. Similarly, an event this year was scheduled to be held in Australia but it had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

The chief minister said that due to COVID-19 situation, this year International Gita Mahotsav is being organised digitally. Khattar said the present state government has established Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University at Kaithal district's Mundri to promote Sanskrit in the state and to transcribe religious texts in an easy language so that people could benefit from it.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

