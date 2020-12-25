Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

An official statement quoted him as saying the aim was to create a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise help Maharashtra and India become a superpower in the field of sports.He said the ISU was set up in Pune due to Balewadis ready infrastructure, adding that setting it up in any other city would have entailed costs, and time to get approvals.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:47 IST
Maha International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won't be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday. An official statement quoted him as saying the aim was to create ''a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise'' help Maharashtra and India become a ''superpower in the field of sports''.

He said the ISU was set up in Pune due to Balewadi's ready infrastructure, adding that setting it up in any other city would have entailed costs, and time to get approvals. ''We have very good infrastructure ready here, all we have to do is to plan and start the academics. Pune has a rich sports culture and we hope the International Sports University will benefit the city and vice versa,'' he said.

Kedar said the university, which will come up at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, will start operations from academic year 2021-2022. Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bakoria said the sports department had written to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for tie-ups for courses like sports technology, sports governance and sports management.'' The University will offer various courses including Physical & Sports Education, Sports Sciences & Sports Medicine, Sports Technology, Sports Governance, Sports Management, Sports Media and Communication, Sports Coaching and Training.

The intake capacity for each course would be 50 students..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers being misled over agri laws: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said farmers are being misled about the new farm laws by their sympathisers who actually do not want them to prosper. Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modis programme for transferrin...

AIADMK MLA, Hyd based devotees donate Rs 2.62 crore at Tirumala temple

Two devotees, one hailing from Tamil Nadu and the other from Telangana, have separately made a total donation of Rs 2.62 crore at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on the occasion of auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi today, a templ...

Russia opens criminal case against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russia opened a criminal case on Friday against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing her of violently trespassing when she tried to doorstep an alleged secret agent who Navalny says was part of a plot to kill him...

S.African health workers stretched as COVID-19 infections near 1 million

Matron Annamarie Odendaal has cancelled all staff holiday on the COVID-19 ward at the private Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg as a second wave of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm South Africas health system.I called them back bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020