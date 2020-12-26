Left Menu
NVS Commissioner Shri Vinayak Garg LAUNCHES ALL INDIA NAVODAYA ALUMNI PORTAL

More than 1000 people have joined and expressed their wishes for the launch of the portal. The portal was built with an objective to build to collate the Alumni database of all schools and build a strong network of alumni which can be the worlds largest and diverse group of people.

26-12-2020
NVS, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti a conglomerate of 661 JNVs schools as of today that are functional in the country with about more than 2, 65,574 students enrolled, and out of which nearly 2, 06,728 (~78%) are from rural areas has launched an alumni portal (www.nvsalumni.com) which was inaugurated by Shri Vinayak Garg along with Ramachandra Coordinator (Alumni Affairs & Outreach), NVS, Shri Aditya Prakash Singh Assistant Commissioner, NVS along with regional deputy commissioners, principals, teachers, alumni, and students with help of Alumni portal core team led by Padmaja KVS (JNV Ananthapur) and Vinil Kumar (JNV Adialabad). More than 1000+ people have joined and expressed their wishes for the launch of the portal. The portal was built with an objective to build to collate the Alumni database of all schools and build a strong network of alumni which can be the world's largest and diverse group of people. This portal aims also aims to build Alumni-student, alumni-faculty relations in a more efficient way. This portal also enables in raising funds for causes, support alumni in terms of jobs and businesses, career guidance, and recognize and award the best alumni across the world

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

