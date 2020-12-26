Woman jumps off elevated road in Noida

A 22-year-old woman allegedly tried to kill herself by jumping off an elevated road here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 1.30 pm near the ISCKON Temple under the Sector 24 police station, an official said.

''She attempted suicide but was left severely injured and rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to Delhi for treatment,” a police spokesperson said. The woman, who lives with her family in Harola village here, is a student of stitching and sewing, the official said, adding that the cause behind her suicide attempt is unclear.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Delhi, the police added..