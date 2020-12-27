Left Menu
Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Mathura Garrison bids farewell to Victory Flame

The flame had reached Mathura on December 16 to display the gallantry of the armed forces of India for securing a historical victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The flame had travelled to nearby districts of Aligarh and Hathras on December 20 and December 21. Various ceremonies were conducted at Mathura Garrison, Hathras and Aligarh to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-12-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 00:14 IST
The Mathura Garrison on Saturday bid farewell to the 'Victory Flame' at a special event held at Mathura Cantonment here as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebration. The flame had reached Mathura on December 16 to display the gallantry of the armed forces of India for securing a historical victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. "The nation is indebted to the supreme sacrifice of martyrs of the 1971 Indo-Pak war,'' Lieutenant General C P Cariappa, General Officer Commanding Strike One, said

''The Victory Flame will now travel to Bharatpur, Alwar, Hisar, Jaipur and Kota before finally returning to New Delhi,'' spokesperson Lt Colonel Ashish Bajpai said. The flame had travelled to nearby districts of Aligarh and Hathras on December 20 and December 21. Various ceremonies were conducted at Mathura Garrison, Hathras and Aligarh to mark Swarnim Vijay Varsh. Swarnim Vijay Varsh marks the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh

