Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saibaba denied woollen cap, other items in Nagpur jail: Lawyer

Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur jail.Talking to PTI, Saibabas lawyer Aakash Sarode said that of the 34 different things that Saibaba wanted, the prison authorities accepted only 13 items when he went there three days back to hand them over.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 14:08 IST
Saibaba denied woollen cap, other items in Nagpur jail: Lawyer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The lawyer of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, on Sunday alleged that the jail authorities refused to accept a woollen cap and several other items that his family sent for him. A senior official of the jail, however, said that although they have accepted all the necessary things that Saibaba requires, they cannot allow everything inside.

Saibaba is wheelchair-bound with 90 per cent physical disabilities. In 2017, a court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli had convicted him and four others for Maoist links and indulging in activities amounting to waging war against the country. Since his conviction, Saibaba has been lodged in the Nagpur jail.

Talking to PTI, Saibaba's lawyer Aakash Sarode said that of the 34 different things that Saibaba wanted, the prison authorities accepted only 13 items when he went there three days back to hand them over. ''A month back, Prof Saibaba had consulted with the jail authorities about the essential things that he requires and which can be brought from outside. Subsequently, he made a list of the things and submitted an application to the jail authorities so that his family could send these articles,'' Sarode said.

''Accordingly, his family sent these things to me. On December 24, I went to the jail with all the material along with the list of items. I tried to hand over these things to the authorities. However, the jail staff refused to accept several things, which neither pose any security threat nor pose any danger of COVID-19 spread,'' he said. Some of the things that the authorities refused to hand over to him were three books, a pack of 200 pages of blank white papers, a note pad, copy of 'India Today' magazine, a wrist weight cuff of 1 kg that he needs as part of his physiotherapy, the lawyer said.

''Similarly, a shampoo bottle, a woollen cap (monkey cap), a napkin, a handkerchief, a towel and a white T-shirt were refused by the jail authorities. In all, there were 34 items, but only 13 were accepted,'' Sarode added. He said he has e-mailed a letter to the Superintendent of the jail about refusal to accept these things.

''I am yet to receive a reply form him,'' Sarode said. When contacted, Superintendent of Nagpur prison Anup Kumre said that all the necessary things required by Saibaba or any other jail inmates were allowed and given to them as per the jail manual.

''We accept all the necessary things as well as things required as he (Saibaba) has health issues,'' he said. ''We always accept the things which are necessary and are essential for him. However, we cannot allow everything inside,'' Kumre added.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf Arab ministers to discuss steps to resolve diplomatic dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined regional stability and thwarted Washingtons efforts to form a...

Super cylone, floods, controversies - the unwanted guests in Odisha's 2020 pandemic woes

The coronavirus pall of 2020 was writ large on Odisha like the rest of the world in a year that also brought with it the vagaries of nature, as a super cyclone and floods left a trail of destruction in the coastal state. The Naveen Patnaik ...

Police deserter among four Jaish cadres held in J-K

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM cadres, including a police deserter, were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hayatpora area of th...

Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality.Members of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020