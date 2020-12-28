Two bike-borne men killed in accident

Left Menu
Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus here, police said on Sunday. The two died on the spot, Rajiv Sharma, SHO, Sahaswan Police Station said.He said the driver of the bus tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by passers-by and later handed over to the police.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men died after their motorcycle was hit by an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus here, police said on Sunday. The bus driver has been arrested, they said. According to police, Devta (27) and Babloo (45), both residents of Mujria police station area, were riding the motorcycle when their vehicle collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction Saturday night. The two died on the spot, Rajiv Sharma, SHO, Sahaswan Police Station said.

He said the driver of the bus tried to escape from the spot, but was caught by passers-by and later handed over to the police. The police have started a probe into the incident, Sharma said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV SRY

