Assam introduces Bill for clearing industrial applications quickly

Introducing The Assam Ease of Doing Business Amendment Bill, 2020, Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the new legislation will simplify procedures and bring transparency and efficiency in the existing system.The state government is committed towards creating an investor-friendly atmosphere.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:43 IST
The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill in the assembly, which seeks to speed up the process of clearing proposals for setting up new industries and renewing applications of existing ones in the state. Introducing The Assam Ease of Doing Business (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the new legislation will simplify procedures and bring transparency and efficiency in the existing system.

''The state government is committed towards creating an investor-friendly atmosphere. Many steps have been taken in the past few years to promote investment and make Assam an investor friendly destination,'' he said in the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the Bill. Patowary informed the House that a large number of renewal applications are pending at different levels causing ''unreasonable delay'', and the government has decided to do away with all types of renewal certificates, licenses and permissions.

''The enterprises do submit all required documents for obtaining the initial license, permission etc. As such, there is no need to submit the documents once again... However, the enterprises/units will be required to deposit the required fee for renewal,'' he added. The Bill proposed that a computerised central random inspection system will be implemented in which allocation of inspectors will be done centrally at random by the competent authorities and the same inspector will not be assigned to the same unit in the subsequent year.

''Prior notice will be provided to the business owner and inspection report will be uploaded on the web portal within 48 hours of inspection,'' Patowary said. He further said that the amendments to The Assam Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016 will enable the state government to avail 0.25 per cent additional borrowing from the Central government.

During the day, the state government also tabled The Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-Teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2020..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

