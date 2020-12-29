DGT announces results of All India Trade Test for Apprentices

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has announced the result of the 110th All India Trade Test for Apprentices, and over 50,000 candidates have passed out of nearly 96,000 who appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted in September 2020 that engaged close to 7,300 industries in over 200 trades. ''The overall percentages of girls and boys who passed are 58.41 per cent and 51.44 per cent, respectively, which stands testimony to increasing female participation in apprenticeship,'' an official statement said. The results were announced on Monday evening by the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. ''Sneha, IHMCT, Panipat-Haryana topped the evaluation scoring 95.96 per cent in the National Apprenticeship Certificate. Kalyan Rana, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, West Bengal and Thiruselvam M, BHEL-Pudukottai-Tamil Nadu ranked 2nd and 3rd in the examination, respectively,'' the statement said. After completion of apprenticeship training, an evaluation through All India Trade Test for National Apprenticeship Certificate is conducted twice in a year. This training is under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and supported through National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. The training is as per the course curriculum designed by the DGT in the designated trades, that provides an apprentice the opportunity to receive on-the-job training by key players in the industry and get stipend.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said that over the years, DGT-MSDE has undertaken several measures to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises across the country. ''We have brought significant reforms to the apprenticeship rules in 2019 to drive greater participation in the programme. National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) plays an integral role in our relentless efforts to strengthen the Indian apprenticeship ecosystem in order to rightly skill the youth and provide them opportunities for sustainable livelihood,'' he said. Neelam Shammi Rao, Director General (Training), DGT said, ''With a 'new normal' in place, as market dynamics are rapidly evolving, enhanced focus on apprenticeship becomes all the more important for the future of jobs. Recognised for employment both nationally and internationally, NAC helps us ensure that our initiatives align with national as well global industry standards and requirements.'' PTI RSN MKJ