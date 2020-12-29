Left Menu
Jadavpur University's Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns

Datta, who had joined as Dean only on December 7 this year, said in the letter due to some personal reasons and health issues it is becoming difficult for me to continue working in this position effectively. I am therefore tendering my resignation from the post of Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Jadavpur University, Amitava Datta resigned from the post on Tuesday citing health issues. In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Datta requested him to accept his resignation letter with immediate effect while offering his support to the university to the best of his ability.

Datta, who had joined as Dean only on December 7 this year, said in the letter ''due to some personal reasons and health issues it is becoming difficult for me to continue working in this position effectively.'' ''I am therefore tendering my resignation from the post of Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect,'' he said. Earlier this month the Dean (interim) Science, Professor Subir Mukhopadhyay resigned from the post alleging humiliation by the students' union.

While VC Das said he was busy in a meeting when contacted, the All Bengal University Teachers Association (JU unit) expressed concern over the ''unprecedented anarchic situation when one dean after another is stepping down and the VC and Pro-VCs had recently expressed wish to quit but were prevailed upon.'' Alleging that a section of students are ''unethically and illegally interfering into the semester exams and result publication process'' and resorting to gherao of senior functionaries, ABUTA leader and senior varsity professor Goutam Maity demanded proper administrative action on the issue. Last week a section of students of engineering and technology faculty had gheraoed the VC, Pro-VC and other top officials for around 12 hours on the issue of comprehensive, total publication of final semester results after 11 months and taking the students into confidence in the entire process.

