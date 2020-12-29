Left Menu
Oakridge Energy to solarise 1,000 KVs, Delhi govt schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Solar firm Oakridge Energy on Tuesday said it has signed agreements with the Delhi government and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to solarise schools in Delhi. The company is aiming to solarise 1,000 institutions by 2022, Oakridge Energy said in a statement.

''Oakridge Energy has signed up with Kendriya Vidyalaya and Delhi government for solarizing schools in Delhi,'' it said. The company further said it has recently solarised over 15 schools of the Department of Education in Delhi this year, along with the recently commissioned largest solar power project of 217 KW in Delhi University at Lady Irwin College. Installation of solar plants at educational institutions will not only enable them to become energy independent, but will also result in substantial savings in electricity bills and generate an additional income through the sale of surplus power to the utilities. The project is developed by the company and subsidised by the Government of India's capital subsidy scheme for government buildings, which the Delhi government has utilised for solarising its schools, the statement said.

''Our goal is to solarise 1,000 schools and educational institutions by 2022, thereby providing schools access to clean and green solar energy, while also providing them reduced electricity bills in a post COVID phase when they are looking for cost savings,'' Oakridge Energy CEO Shravan Sampath said..

