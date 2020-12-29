Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP alleges 'Cong-backed conspiracy' to paralyse communication, public services in Punjab

there is a Congress-backed conspiracy in Punjab to break down the communication system, he alleged in a statement here.On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that 1,561 mobile towers were impacted in the state during the farmers stir, and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption of telecom services.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 23:18 IST
BJP alleges 'Cong-backed conspiracy' to paralyse communication, public services in Punjab

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that there is a ''Congress-backed conspiracy'' in Punjab to break down the communication system in the border state, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during the farmers' stir. “The Amarinder Singh government has been covertly supporting disruptive elements in the state who in the garb of farmers' agitation have brought about urban Naxalism in Punjab. ''Besides damaging communication towers such elements would block roads and rails, paralyse toll plazas... there is a Congress-backed conspiracy in Punjab to break down the communication system,'' he alleged in a statement here.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that 1,561 mobile towers were ''impacted'' in the state during the farmers' stir, and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption of telecom services. Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into anarchy at any cost and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister had said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals had been ignored. Chugh asked why the Amarinder Singh government ''has not taken action'' against those involved in destroying telecommunication towers. “The Congress-supported disruptive elements have adversely hit students dependent on online education and other professionals like bankers and businessmen,” he said. “The Amarinder government is playing havoc with the state and the Centre should immediately take action against it,” Chugh demanded. A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, according to an official statement on Monday. The state has 21,306 mobile towers spread across its 22 districts. PTI SUN VSD RT RT

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations -U.S. official

A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well. I think that probably should be extended to other...

Russian police arrest renegade priest in convent raid

Police raided a convent near Russias Ural Mountains in the early hours of Tuesday and arrested a renegade priest who had seized control of it and allegedly encouraged nuns to commit suicide. Father Sergiy was taken to Moscow, some 1400 km 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020