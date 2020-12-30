Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt forms panel for students' participation in Rajpath R-Day event

In an official order, the city government said students from three schools will participate in the cultural programmes in Republic Day parade in prescribed costumes as approved by the Ministry of Defence and the National Institute of Fashion Technology NIFT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:41 IST
Delhi govt forms panel for students' participation in Rajpath R-Day event

The Delhi government has formed a four-member committee to facilitate the participation of students from the national capital in the upcoming Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. In an official order, the city government said students from three schools will participate in the cultural programmes in Republic Day parade in prescribed costumes as approved by the Ministry of Defence and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). ''The procurement of requisite costumes etc. shall be made after observing all the codal formalities,'' the order said.

''The Directorate of Education (DOE) has formed a four-member committee for observing codal formalities related to procurement of costumes, services related to make-up of performers, choreographer, artificial jewellery, recording of songs etc,'' it said. Those involved in the preparations for the parade have been directed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

''Please ensure that Covid-19 Protocol and guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed time to time, must be followed strictly. Masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing must be maintained during the practice sessions and performance at Rajpath,'' it said. ''It has been further directed by the Ministry of Defence, if the item presented by the school does not continue to keep upto the level of performance, desired by the Expert committee, the item is liable to be dropped at any time,'' it added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

M1xchange expects to cross Rs 6,000 cr in bill discounting transactions this fiscal

Invoice discounting e-marketplace M1Xchange on Wednesday said it expects to cross Rs 6,000 crore in bill discounting service in the current financial year. The trade receivable discounting system TReDS platform claims to have crossed a thro...

Acadia to sell UK unit for $1.47 bln

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its UK business operations to Waterland Private Equity for about 1.08 billion pounds 1.47 billion.The company expects the sale to result in proceeds of about 1.35 billion, it sai...

Traffic advisory for NYE: No entry for vehicles without passes to Connaught Place, parking limited

The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for New Years Eve which will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles and will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm in the city. Special arrangements have been made fo...

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after car accident in Rajasthan

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddins car met with an accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Azharuddin escaped unhurt, as per his personal assistant.Former cricketer Azharuddin was traveling in a car along with his three associat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020