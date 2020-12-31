COVID-19: Night curfew in Odisha on Dec 31

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm on Thursday to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The restriction will remain in place till 5 am on Friday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

However, all essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours, he said. Taking to Twitter, the SRC said, ''Govt of Odisha imposing Night curfew from 10 pm of tonight to 5 am tomorrow across the state. General public requested to cooperate. All essential services & movements are allowed to continue during the curfew hours.''