Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Night curfew in Odisha on Dec 31

The restriction will remain in place till 5 am on Friday, Special Relief Commissioner SRC P K Jena said.However, all essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours, he said. Taking to Twitter, the SRC said, Govt of Odisha imposing Night curfew from 10 pm of tonight to 5 am tomorrow across the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-12-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 13:30 IST
COVID-19: Night curfew in Odisha on Dec 31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm on Thursday to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The restriction will remain in place till 5 am on Friday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

However, all essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours, he said. Taking to Twitter, the SRC said, ''Govt of Odisha imposing Night curfew from 10 pm of tonight to 5 am tomorrow across the state. General public requested to cooperate. All essential services & movements are allowed to continue during the curfew hours.''

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2020: A year of political turbulence, pandemic, natural calamity for Bengal

Notwithstanding the surge in COVID-19 cases and a super cyclone that left a trail of destruction in its wake, West Bengals political cauldron was on the boil through 2020, with the ruling TMC and BJP crossing swords at the drop of a hat, st...

Norwegian rescuers hunt for 10 missing after landslide

Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Another 10 people ...

NZ vs Pak: Mohammad Rizwan hails 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toe

Pakistan stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan praised aggressive New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner after he bowled with an injured toe in the first Test. Wagner, who bowled with a fractured toe, played a key role in New Zealands thrilling 101-run w...

Precious metals, stones dealers to maintain records of cash deals of Rs 10 lakh

Dealers of precious metals and stones will henceforth have to maintain records of cash transactions worth Rs 10 lakh or more cumulatively with a single customer. The Finance Ministry has notified such dealers in precious metals and stones a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020