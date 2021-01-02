WB govt to showcase Sabooj Sathi in R Day parade

Left Menu
Kolkata, Jan 3 PTI The West Bengal government will showcase its popular Sabooj Sathi scheme in its tableau at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, a senior official said on Saturday. That is the reason we have taken the decision to showcase it to the entire world as our tableaux during the Republic Day parade, the officials told PTI.

Kolkata, Jan 3 :PTI: The West Bengal government will showcase its popular 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme in its tableau at the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Delhi, a senior official said on Saturday. The decision to have 'Sabooj Sathi' as the tableaux theme for the 2021 Republic Day parade was taken to show the entire nation the scheme which has earned the state global accolades after its 'Kanyashree' project, the official said.

''Sabooj Sathi has been awarded by the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) and has also been acclaimed around the globe. That is the reason we have taken the decision to showcase it to the entire world as our tableaux during the Republic Day parade,'' the officials told PTI. Initiated in 2015, the 'Sabooj Sathi' scheme was a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the scheme bicycles are given to students of classes 9 to 12 in state-run, state-sponsored, and state-aided schools and madrasas.

The idea of the scheme is to reduce the number of school dropouts and ensure that students continue education till at least class 12. Incidentally, the Centre had not shortlisted West Bengal's tableau for participation in Republic Day Parade last year.

The Centre has decided to curtail this year's Republic Day celebration with smaller marching contingents and fewer spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been invited as chief guest for the Republic Daparade, an annual event to display the country's military might as well as socio-economic progress.

