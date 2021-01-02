Committed to make Odisha most-preferred educational hub: Patnaik

Left Menu
Thanking the central government for setting up a number of national institutes in the state, Patnaik said Odisha is emerging as a leading research centre of India.I am sure with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more and more central institutes will come up in Odisha and accelerate the growth trajectory of the state, he said during a function where Modi laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:28 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said his government is committed towards policy provisions to elevate the state as the most preferred educational hub of the country. Thanking the central government for setting up a number of national institutes in the state, Patnaik said Odisha is emerging as a leading research centre of India.

''I am sure with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more and more central institutes will come up in Odisha and accelerate the growth trajectory of the state,'' he said during a function where Modi laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. ''In just about five years, IIM-Sambalpur has been able to cast its positive impact upon the hierarchy of educational institutions in Odisha, which has a tradition of educational excellence since ancient times,'' the chief minister said.

The new campus, spread over 190 acres, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 401 crore by 2022. Patnaik said the education sphere in Odisha is witnessing rapid transformation.

''I am particularly happy that our state continues its dominance in the sector and has emerged as the education hub of eastern India,'' he said. Patnaik expressed satisfaction over IIM-Sambalpur entering into an MoU with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises for nurturing the entrepreneurial talent of local weavers and agro-based businesses, and incubate start-ups in these areas.

''Our focus is to train the youth in the latest technology and technical know-how, and to make them market-ready as per the demands of Industry 4.0,'' Patnaik said.

