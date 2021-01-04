Left Menu
Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Education Icon Awards - 2020

The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India.

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Education Icon Awards - 2020
The first-of-its-kind, Education Icon Awards - 2020 was organised by Brand Opus India to encourage & empower the go-getter attitude & courage shown by the Educationists during pandemic to consistently outperform under stress and set an example for the nation. The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the Education Sector. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner. The list of the awardees are:Winners of Education Icon Awards- 2020:Best Mentor in Insurance Fraternity - Mr. Sumit Srivastava (Founder of Bima Gurukul), Best Extra-curricular Education Academy in Nashik for KG to PG Students - Mr. Paritosh Telure, Outstanding Young Researcher in Oral & Maxillofacial Science - Dr. Apurva Mohite Khator, Treatment & Training Excellence in Neurotherapy - Mr. Nawal Kishore (Health Director, Sewa Foundation Health NGO), Best Classes For Commerce & Humanities in Kollam - Miss Renju Tinson, Outstanding Educationist & Author For Contribution in Teaching Methodology & Training - Prof. Chaman Lal Banga, Most Dedicated Educationist in School Education - Mrs. Neeraj Agarwal. Best Education Institute of The Year in Maharashtra - Education Career Foundation, Most Inspiring Teacher in Competitive Education - Mr. Krishna Prakash, Best Educator in Entrepreneurship Development - Mr. Barada P. Panigrahy, Best Software Skill Training Education Consultants in Kerala - Koderfin Consultant LLP, Best Preschool in Amravati - Future Begins Here, Most Distinguished Professor of English in Kottayam - Miss Tina Jose, Outstanding Educationist & Researcher of Business Management - Prof. (Dr.) Sadique Shaikh, Best Social Service in Education - Dr. Satabdi Roy Choudhury, Promising Professor of Engineering and Technical Education - Dr. Souvik Ganguli. Most Promising Professor of Chemical Engineering in Visakhapatnam - Dr. CH Asha Immanuel Raju, Innovative Researcher in Strategic Marketing & Management - Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar. About Brand Opus IndiaBrand Opus India is Best Brand Management Company in India. Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the emerging startups, entrepreneurs and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand. For more information, please visit: www.brandopusindia.com. Image: Brand Opus India - Education Icon Awards - 2020 Winners

