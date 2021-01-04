IIMB's startup hub NSRCEL ties up with Capgemini

NSRCEL, a start-up hub at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), has entered into a collaboration with Capgemini to support social start- ups under the NSRCEL Social Programme. The programme was aimed at supporting not-for-profit tech-enabled ventures solving social problems and impacting areas of education, employability and environment, an IIMB press release said on Monday.

Applications will be acceptable for the programme from January 6. We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini in this novel endeavour to nurture and scale up social entrepreneurs,'' Chair, NSRCEL, and faculty in Finance Professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan said.

''With very strong commitment from Capgemini, NSRCEL is confident in creating a platform that can set a global benchmark for developing entrepreneurs who are ready to make a lasting impact on the society that they serve, he added..