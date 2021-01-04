Left Menu
Movement of people between India-Nepal via bridges over Kali river restricted due to COVID-19

The official said as per the new rule, a Nepalese citizen, who wants to cross over into the Indian territory, will now be tested at the bridges on arrival, and if he is found negative from coronavirus, he will be issued a written pass to enter India.The same method will be applied for those who want to enter Nepal from India, Shukla said.

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:06 IST
The movement of people between India and Nepal through five suspension bridges on the Kali river in the district will now be permitted strictly on the basis of passes to be issued only to those testing negative for coronavirus. No Nepalese citizen is being permitted into the Indian territory through these bridges without written passes. The new rule also applies to those from the Indian side wanting to go to Nepal through these bridges, officials said here on Monday.

''The new rule has been brought into force from January 1 this year to contain the spread of coronavirus, especially its new strain which was first found in Britain and has now also entered India,'' SDM Dharchula A K Shukla said. The official said as per the new rule, a Nepalese citizen, who wants to cross over into the Indian territory, will now be tested at the bridges on arrival, and if he is found negative from coronavirus, he will be issued a written pass to enter India.

The same method will be applied for those who want to enter Nepal from India, Shukla said. Pithoragarh DM V K Jogdande said the pass system has been introduced for all the five bridges along the India-Nepal border situated in the district.

