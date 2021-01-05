South Africa: 180 centers start matric exam paper marking, 45,000 markers involved

Around 180 marking centers in South Africa would undergo the marking program of the matric papers for the next few weeks, according to a report by CapeTalk.

The main marking period started from Tuesday, after a two-day training program provided to the markers earlier on Sunday and Monday, said the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), as per the report.

The matric marking program will last till January 21, at 180 marking centers, functioned by 45,000 examination markers.

Adding further, Milicent Merton from WCED, talked about the safety protocols in the Western Cape amidst the COVID-19 trail.

Following a successful visit to marking centres in the Western Cape yesterday, today I am in the Eastern Cape. Here are the centres I will be monitoring today.@ElijahMhlanga @DBE_SA @ReginahMhaule pic.twitter.com/WXKF9723SZ — Hubert Mathanzima Mweli (@HubertMweli) January 5, 2021

She emphasized that Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, the Director General from the Basic Education Department himself monitored the centers, adding, "the first day went very well. The Director-General of the Department of Basic Education visited various marking centers in the Western Cape to also monitor compliance".

Merton agreed that the marking program is a massive undertaking and the department admires the contribution of all those who are involved in the program.

"The feeling among the markers themselves was that they are very upbeat and ready for this challenge.", after the marking till January 21, she added, "then, of course, the results will be released in February."

Merton said that the higher education institutions are well aware of the time bonds involved as it may affect enrollments. "Everybody has plans in place and they have made provision for that", she said.

Telling about those who might fail in their examinations she said, "candidates do have the opportunity to register for the supplementary exams so they can rewrite. Of course, it will delay their plans. They won't be able to study immediately because they will have to wait for the results of the rewrite."

However, adding to the remarking, she said that the students are always entitled to a remarking process, but that would take additional time for functioning.