Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: 180 centers start matric exam paper marking, 45,000 markers involved

"Candidates do have the opportunity to register for the supplementary exams so they can rewrite. Of course, it will delay their plans. They won't be able to study immediately because they will have to wait for the results of the rewrite".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:23 IST
South Africa: 180 centers start matric exam paper marking, 45,000 markers involved
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@HubertMweli)

Around 180 marking centers in South Africa would undergo the marking program of the matric papers for the next few weeks, according to a report by CapeTalk.

The main marking period started from Tuesday, after a two-day training program provided to the markers earlier on Sunday and Monday, said the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), as per the report.

The matric marking program will last till January 21, at 180 marking centers, functioned by 45,000 examination markers.

Adding further, Milicent Merton from WCED, talked about the safety protocols in the Western Cape amidst the COVID-19 trail.

She emphasized that Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, the Director General from the Basic Education Department himself monitored the centers, adding, "the first day went very well. The Director-General of the Department of Basic Education visited various marking centers in the Western Cape to also monitor compliance".

Merton agreed that the marking program is a massive undertaking and the department admires the contribution of all those who are involved in the program.

"The feeling among the markers themselves was that they are very upbeat and ready for this challenge.", after the marking till January 21, she added, "then, of course, the results will be released in February."

Merton said that the higher education institutions are well aware of the time bonds involved as it may affect enrollments. "Everybody has plans in place and they have made provision for that", she said.

Telling about those who might fail in their examinations she said, "candidates do have the opportunity to register for the supplementary exams so they can rewrite. Of course, it will delay their plans. They won't be able to study immediately because they will have to wait for the results of the rewrite."

However, adding to the remarking, she said that the students are always entitled to a remarking process, but that would take additional time for functioning.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

QUOTES-UK goes into COVID-19 lockdown - at what cost?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying the highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the health service. Britain announced on Tuesda...

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021