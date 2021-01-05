Left Menu
Development News Edition

389 cadets enrolled in 144th NDA course in 2020: Commandant

This clarification came from Lt Gen Asit Mistry, Commandant, NDA, after a few fake social media posts quoted him saying that the intake at the premier institution had come down.A total of 370 Indian cadets and 19 foreign cadets, that is, total 389 cadets have joined the last course i.e. 144th NDA course, Lt Gen Asit Mistry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:24 IST
389 cadets enrolled in 144th NDA course in 2020: Commandant
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A total of 389 cadets, including 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries, enrolled in the 144th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 2020, a top official said on Tuesday. This clarification came from Lt Gen Asit Mistry, Commandant, NDA, after a few fake social media posts quoted him saying that the intake at the premier institution had come down.

''A total of 370 Indian cadets and 19 foreign cadets, that is, total 389 cadets have joined the last course i.e. 144th NDA course," Lt Gen Asit Mistry said. ''Unverified social media posts quoting me on poor intake in NDA are fake and malicious,'' he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

QUOTES-UK goes into COVID-19 lockdown - at what cost?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown late on Monday saying the highly contagious new coronavirus variant first identified in Britain was spreading so fast it risked overwhelming the health service. Britain announced on Tuesda...

Sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students: Delhi govt to schools

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise parents against driving of vehicles by underage students and about its legal consequences. Schools have also been asked to ensure that no student who is unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021