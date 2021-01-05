Left Menu
Hero Motorsports Team Rally keeps it steady in Dakar

It is still early days in the Dakar 2021 but the growing confidence of Rodrigues, consistency of Buhler and determination of Santosh coupled with the flawless performance of the new Hero 450 Rally bike bodes well for the teams prospects in the upcoming stages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Continuing their sound run in the 2021 Dakar Rally, the Hero Motorsports Team Rally trio turned in another good performance in the third stage of the event on Tuesday. Joaquim Rodrigues finished the stage in the 20th place, Sebastian Buhler came in 21st and Santosh closed it in the 36th position.

Rodrigues led the team standings on Tuesday as well, continuing to grow in confidence. In a predominantly sandy stage, he retained his top 20 position in the overall rankings at the end of stage 3. Buhler also kept it steady throughout the stage to retain his 24th position in the overall rankings while C S Santosh tackled another long stage really well to gain a couple of positions in the overall rankings. He now stands at the 34th position.

It is still early days in the Dakar 2021 but the growing confidence of Rodrigues, consistency of Buhler and determination of Santosh coupled with the flawless performance of the new Hero 450 Rally bike bodes well for the team's prospects in the upcoming stages. Up next, the rally will move out of the Wadi Ad-Dawasir to the capital city of Riyadh for the longest stage of the rally covering 813 kilometres, including the transport section.

Rodrigues said, ''Today was a lonely stage for me as I was riding alone for most part of it. It was quite windy as well and the tracks kept getting covered so I decided to slow down and concentrate on my navigation. ''Overall, I am happy to get my bike to the finish safely and see the back of one more stage.'' Santosh added, ''It was another long and fast stage. It was mostly about sitting back and opening the full throttle. Because of the wind, the visibility was not that great so it was tough to go full gas all the way. ''It wasn't very enjoyable for me but I am happy to have put in a good stage today and also probably the best three days in the Dakar.'' Buhler stated, ''Today's stage was similar to what we did yesterday with nice open sandy tracks and some stones in between. Overall, I think the bike is performing very well in these conditions so I am happy with how it has gone for us so far.'' PTI AH AH KHS KHS KHS

