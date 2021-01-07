Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to train students, teachers for NEP to succeed: Union Education Minister

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:19 IST
Need to train students, teachers for NEP to succeed: Union Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday stressed on the need to train students as well as teachers for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He emphasised that NEP 2020 is revolutionary in all aspects, as it focusses on multiple aspects like promoting one's native language at primary level education, imparting vocational skills training for students at the secondary level and other innovative reforms.

He said the NEP touches upon the interdisciplinary studies and integrated course curriculum in higher education for wider learning opportunities, with an aim to provide value-based holistic education, development of scientific temper and imparting skill training to the youth of India.

The minister said this policy also considers the need to design framework for extended use of technology in the teaching-learning process, development of online course contents, the introduction of Academic Bank of Credits and establishment of National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), which would benefit the Indian scholars to compete at the global level.

He gave the success mantra of 'Perform, Reform and Transform' for successfully implementing all new imperatives of NEP 2020 essential for changing the society and transforming the life of youth for evolving global peace, as per an official release.

Earlier, Pokhriyal inaugurated the two-day Virtual International Akhand Conference 'EDUCON 2020' through a video-conference platform.

The two-day international conference is being organised by Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) in collaboration with the Global Educational Research Association (GERA) under the patronage of Prof (Dr) Raghavendra P Tiwari, Vice Chancellor, CUPB and Padma Shri Dr Mahendra Sodha (Patron, GERA).

In the conference, scholars from the United Kingdom, Canada, Thailand, USA, Australia, Bhutan and India would be discussing the 10 sub-themes of the focal theme 'Envisioning Education for Transforming Youth to Realize Global Peace' for 31 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresid...

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Dakar Rally: Motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffers crash, in medically-induced coma

Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no ma...

Callamard calls for ‘clear, explicit and unambiguous standards’ to protect civilian planes during conflicts

Agns Callamard, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, made the appeal ahead of the first anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines UIA Flight PS752. The flight was heading from Teh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021