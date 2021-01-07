MP: Govt hospital doctor kills self with surgery blade

A 44-year-old doctor of agovernment medical college and hospital allegedly committedsuicide by slitting his throat with a surgery blade at hishome in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, policesaid.

Dr Vinod Kumar Vishwakarma was found lying in a poolof blood inside the toilet of his residence in DhanvantariNagar locality, inspector Bhuneshwari Chouhan of SanjeevniNagar police station said.

Prima facie, it appears that the doctor took theextreme step with the help of a surgery blade, which wasrecovered from the spot, the official said.

The doctor's children noticed that he had not come outof the toilet despite repeated knocks and called up theirmother who was out, she said.

The deceased's wife Mamta Vishwakarma, also a doctorwith a government hospital, informed the police and the doorwas subsequently broken down, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and furtherinvestigations are on, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)