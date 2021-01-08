Senior EC official to visit Assam to review assembly poll preparedness

The Election Commission of IndiaDirector General Dharmendra Sharma will be visiting Assam onJanuary 11 and 12 to review preparedness for the assemblypolls, an official release said on Thursday.

Sharma will hold meetings with the senior officers andsuperintendents of police of 20 districts at Dibrugarh onJanuary 11.

He will also meet officials of the remaining districtshere on the next day.

Sharma is also expected to meet the state's chiefelectoral officer Nitin Khade and the chief secretary onJanuary 12.

Elections to the 126-member Assam legislative assemblyare likely to be held in March-April.

