Schools reopen in Odisha for students of classes 10, 12

After a gap of about ninemonths, schools across Odisha on Friday reopened theirclassrooms to students who would shortly be appearing fortheir board examination, amid strict adherence to COVID-19guidelines, a senior official said.

Seats were arranged in a way to ensure all socialdistancing norms are followed, as faculty members, with an eyeon meeting the 100-day teaching target, imparted lessons tostudents of classes 10 and 12.

All those who enter school premises will have to wearface masks and use sanitiser, the official said.

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash statedthat classes, with not more than 20-25 students, will also beheld on Saturdays and Sundays.

Syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent, and nofurther deduction would be allowed, he said.

According to the official, the government has askedthe Health and Family Welfare Department to make arrangementsto conduct regular health check-up in schools.

