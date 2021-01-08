IIM Indore, Ayodhya civic body sign MoU to develop Ram's city

The Ayodhya municipal corporationand the Indian Institute of Management Indore have signed aMemorandum of Understanding to develop the Uttar Pradesh cityas an international tourist centre in view of the constructionof the Ram Temple there, an official said on Friday.

The MoU, which was signed by IIM Indore directorHimanshu Rai and Ayodhya municipal corporation commissionerVishal Singh, aims to beautify the city by incorporating thebest practices that have made Indore win the cleanest cityaward under the Centre's 'Swachh Survekshan' drive in 2017,2018, 2019 and 2020.

Under the MoU, a scheme for information, education andcommunication (IEC) will be formulated on the lines of theSwachh Bharat programme and training will be imparted to civicstaff in Ayodhya to encourage religious tourism, the officialadded.

''We wish to develop Ayodhya as a world class city fromthe religious point of view. The MOU with IIM Indore will helpus achieve this goal. The MOU will start getting implementedin Ayodhya from January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti''civic chief Vishal Singh told PTI over phone.

Officials said Indore's cleanliness model is based onthe '3R' formula, which is reduce, reuse and recycle, and ithas helped the MP city handle 550 tonnes of wet waste and 650tonnes of solid waste every day.

