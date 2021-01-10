NDMC fines 10 parking lot contractors Rs 2 lakh for violating norms

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has imposed fines totalling Rs 2 lakh on 10 parking lot contractors for violation of norms, officials said on Saturday.

The NDMC has launched a drive to check irregularities at parking sites located in its Karol Bagh Zone, the civic body said in a statement.

''During the drive, it was observed that at a lot of prominent parking sites, like at Ajmal Khan Road, Arya Samaj Road at Karol Bagh, contractors were carrying out major violations. Their staff were handling parking sites without wearing uniform,'' the statement said.

Also, rather than printing parking slips through hand-held devices, they were being handed out manually to people. No boards were displayed at more than 15 parking sites, it added.

Penalties totalling Rs 2 lakh have been imposed on contractors of at least 10 parking sites. Further, around 12 parking staff, who were not wearing uniform, were detained at Karol Bagh police station, the statement said.

Deputy Commissioner, Karol Bagh Zone, Himanshu Gupta said the drive will continue in the coming week to ensure that all contractors provide hand-held machines to the staff, ensure all of them are in uniform and parking boards with all details are installed at prominent places.

The parking lot contractors have been instructed to complete all formalities without delay failing which penalties will be imposed regularly followed by cancellation of parking contracts, the NDMC said.

