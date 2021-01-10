Left Menu
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:43 IST
The Goa Board of Secondary andHigher Secondary Education has asked all its schools in thestate to conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 students bycalling them to the educational institutions.

In a circular dated January 8, the board's secretary,Geraldina L Mendes, has said all the exams for Classes 9 and11 shall be finished by April 24, 2021, to enable schools toprovide infrastructure and manpower for the conduct of theboard exams, which are going to start from April 26.

Schools for Classes 10 and 12 in Goa reopened inNovember last year, after being shut for nearly eight monthsdue to the COVID-19 pandemic, while classes for all otherstandards are currently being conducted online.

''In view of the prevailing pandemic situation andavailability of limited number of instructional and workingdays, the schools are hereby requested to conduct examination,that is theory and pratical for Classes ninth and eleventh forthe academic year 2020-21 by calling students to the schools,''the circular reads.

The board has given liberty to the schools to conductthe exams as per their convenience.

''Those schools which have already conducted the firstmid-term and first term exams need not conduct it again,'' thecircular reads.

The schools are also given liberty to set the papersof the first and second terms will full weightage or with 50per cent weightage, and then convert it into full weightage.

The circular has said schools can set their own papersas per the coverage of the portion.

The state board has already announced that 30 per centof the syllabus would be reduced for the current academicyear.

Till Saturday, Goa reported a total of 51,790 cases ofcoronavirus and 746 deaths due to the infection, as perofficial figures.

