MP: Amid bird flu cases, 5 peacocks found dead in Jhabua

Amid the bird flu scareunderway, five peacocks were found dead on Sunday in a villagefield in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said.

Samples from the carcasses, found in Madrani, some 55kilometres from the district headquarters, have been sent forexamination and post mortem will also be conducted, DivisionalForest Officer ML Harit said.

Dr Wilson Dawar, an official in the state animalhusbandry department said the examination report should beavailable in three to four days.

Over the past few days, bird flu cases have been foundin 13 Madhya Pradesh districts, while around 1,100 crows andother birds have been found dead across 27 districts since thefirst detection last month, a government official said onSunday.

