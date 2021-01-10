Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another retrenched school teacher 'dies by suicide' in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:52 IST
Another retrenched school teacher 'dies by suicide' in Tripura

A week after a retrenchedschool teacher was found hanging inside his house, anothersuch educator has died allegedly after consuming poison inTripura's Khowai district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place inside a rubber plantation onSaturday evening, a police officer said.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital where shedied later at night, he said.

Another 32-year-old retrenched school teacher wasfound hanging from the ceiling of his house in the remotetribal hamlet of Kamalkantapara in South Tripura district onJanuary 2. His wife claimed he was facing an acute financialcrisis after losing his job.

The two educators were among the 10,323 schoolteachers who lost their jobs after the Tripura High Court in2014 said their recruitment process was faulty and the SupremeCourt in 2017 upheld the order.

The teachers were recruited since 2010 during the LeftFront rule.

A sit-in demonstration by several retrenched teachers'organisations in Agartala entered the 34th day on Sunday.

They requested to bring the body of the teacher whodied on Saturday to the protest site but police deniedpermission for it.

They also blocked the road near their protest sitefor some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

24 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,193

Noida UP, Jan 10 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,193, official data showed.The active cases in the district rose to 279 from 271 the previous ...

Bird flu: Delhi's Sanjay Lake declared 'alert zone' after 17 more ducks found dead

Amid a bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake here on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare it an alert zone, officials said.This comes a day after the Delhi Development Authority D...

Alexander Lukashenko promises new Belarus draft constitution by end of this year

A new draft constitution for Belarus, which President Alexander Lukashenko has touted as a solution to a political crisis but the opposition rejects as a sham, will be drawn up this year, Lukashenko said in an interview to be broadcast on S...

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

A man killed three people and wounded four others in a series of shootings over roughly four hours that started on Chicagos South Side and ended with his death in a shootout with police in a parking lot just north of the city.Investigators ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021