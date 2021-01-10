Another retrenched school teacher 'dies by suicide' in Tripura

A week after a retrenchedschool teacher was found hanging inside his house, anothersuch educator has died allegedly after consuming poison inTripura's Khowai district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place inside a rubber plantation onSaturday evening, a police officer said.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital where shedied later at night, he said.

Another 32-year-old retrenched school teacher wasfound hanging from the ceiling of his house in the remotetribal hamlet of Kamalkantapara in South Tripura district onJanuary 2. His wife claimed he was facing an acute financialcrisis after losing his job.

The two educators were among the 10,323 schoolteachers who lost their jobs after the Tripura High Court in2014 said their recruitment process was faulty and the SupremeCourt in 2017 upheld the order.

The teachers were recruited since 2010 during the LeftFront rule.

A sit-in demonstration by several retrenched teachers'organisations in Agartala entered the 34th day on Sunday.

They requested to bring the body of the teacher whodied on Saturday to the protest site but police deniedpermission for it.

They also blocked the road near their protest sitefor some time.

