Left Menu
Development News Edition

Professional Beauty and Hair Courses by OTE- Online Training & Education

KOLKATA, India, Jan. 10, 2021 PRNewswire -- OTE- Online Training Education is a Hybrid Educational Web portal as well as Mobile Application created by Lam Aid Limited, a British MNC.OTE provides worlds best online platform for students to learn and acquire knowledge around the globe by attending video courses, online training on different topics.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:22 IST
Professional Beauty and Hair Courses by OTE- Online Training & Education
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

KOLKATA, India, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTE- Online Training & Education is a Hybrid Educational Web portal as well as Mobile Application created by Lam Aid Limited, a British MNC.

OTE provides world's best online platform for students to learn and acquire knowledge around the globe by attending video courses, online training on different topics. Students can join course using OTE platform as per their interests. We ensure to provide skill enhancement course materials, training and online tests in order to make education seekers capable to achieve your education goals.

• Our online courses are of three types which include video courses, professional training courses and language courses.

• Professional training courses are available for degree and diploma holders as well and under this category, people can opt for other courses such as language courses (IELTS, TOEFL, etc.).

• We also conduct online tests for students such as verbal ability test, General Knowledge (GK) tests, Aptitude Tests, etc.

We also provide online webinar, online meetings, seminar related to education and conference meeting all over the world. However, students who need to attend to the online webinars or meeting need to register themselves on OTE-Online Training & Education platform first. If a student has already registered, then he/she needs to login with authorized login credentials.

Moreover, in order to attend online quiz/test related to a specific course, students need to enrol that course by logging with their login credentials. Similarly, if a student wants to attend webinars or meetings online related to a particular course, they need to enrol the course they are interested in. As after logging to the OTE website or mobile application, they will be able to attend the online conference meetings or webinars and quiz.

Apart from this, we also provide an opportunity to the job-seekers to apply for different job posts through OTE-Online Training & Education website or mobile app. Job-seekers can login to OTE platform and apply online for job posts related to their educational and professional background and interest and take their dream job.

What we are offering:• Professional Beauty & Hair Course! Join for Live Online Training, Videos and Practical Assignments at OTE web portal.

British Certificate on course completion• Easily affordable fees. USD $ 350 = INR 24,500• Courses available in English, Bengali and Hindi• Extremely suited for Home Makers, Professionals and Teenagers• Admissions are Open, Limited seats.

Our Android app is available at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...

For admission & query contact:Email: admin@ote.org.ukWebsite: https://ote.org.uk/Benefits of Online Training & Education (OTE)• Accessibility• Student Centric• Cost Effective• FlexibilitySocial Media Handles: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/photos/a.113336570477067/152627166548007/Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimitedLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/Lam Aid believes in mutual growth. In order to expand our businesses worldwide, we are looking for Potential Investors, Partners, Educational Institutes, Distributors, Brand Promotion Partners, Country Representatives and Business Promotion Partners on Profit Sharing Model, who will be interested and able to invest, promote, market and Establish our hybrid Mobile Apps and Web Portals in their City/Country and earn regular and unlimited income. Sky's the Limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says WHO COVID-19 origins probe team to arrive Jan. 14

A World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinas national health authority said on Monday. The team was initially aiming to ...

President-elect Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has called for a USD 2,000 stimulus checks to his fellow Americans, arguing that the current USD 6,00 coronavirus relief payment is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.Biden has...

Digital Evolution Scorecard: India among top "Break Out Economies" in 2020

By Lee Kah Whye Rapidly digitalising India was ranked highly among Break Out Economies in the third edition of the Digital Evolution Scorecard developed by Tufts Universitys Fletcher School in partnership with Mastercard.Third rank Indonesi...

EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern

Saturdays plane crash in Indonesia, in which a Sriwijaya Air carrying 62 people plunged into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, has once again cast the limelight on the safety of the countrys aviation industry.Indonesias aviation record is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021