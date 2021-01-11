Mahavirprasad Saraf Completes Six Decades of Selfless Social Service

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:27 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Quenching the thirst of lakhs of commuters in Mumbai, setting up benches at public places for the tired people, arranging for healthcare and wellness of the underprivileged, providing good quality education to all, engaging in women and children welfare, Promoting art, literature, and culture without prejudice. It is the Ghanshyamdas Saraf Trust, a leading Charitable Trust in the city, that has touched the lives of lakhs of Mumbaikars by providing unique solutions. One charitable trust has been relentlessly working for the last 60 years to provide viable solutions to many questions of social service in different walks of life. Over the last six decades, the Trust has contributed significantly to the welfare of the poor and needy in Mumbai. On this occasion, a souvenir titled 'TARPAN 60' has been released, highlighting the activities of the Trust under the guidance of Shri Mahavirprasad G. Saraf - Founder and Managing Trustee. Mahavirprasad Saraf, 87, a well-known Industrialist and Philanthropist founded Ghanshyamdas Saraf Trust and in the span of 60 years, the Trust has initiated and accomplished innumerable welfare projects such as social service, educational endeavors, women's welfare, child development, rehabilitation of the handicap, relief for visually challenged people, health care, sports development, patronizing art, literature and culture etc. Most importantly, the Trust has done it without making caste, creed or religion as the criteria for his benevolence. Reflecting on the long journey of philanthropy, Mahavirprasad Saraf said, "Taking inspiration from my father whom I always witnessed helping and feeding poor and needy, I began my journey with the auspicious act of constructing Shree Hanumanji Mandir in Malad East, followed by the construction of Saraf Matru Mandir - a Dharamshala for the common man and later went on to install a record 21,695 benches till date to provide rest to tired citizens at public places and the efforts are still on to provide more benches, wherever they are needed.'' This contribution has featured five times in the Limca Book of Records. For thirsty commuters, he has set up 97 Pyaus (Drinking Water Huts) at Railway Stations which has also been recorded in the Limca Book of Records. A glimpse into the wide spectrum of his relentless philanthropical work will leave you amazed and inspired: For Healthcare and Wellness of the people, he has sponsored to set up a 10,000 sq. ft. Durgadevi Saraf OPD, 9,000 sq. ft. State of Art Kirandevi Saraf Imaging Centre for CT Scan & MRI and a Maternity Ward at Nanavati Hospital, Burns Ward at V N Desai Hospital, Eye OPD Ward, 23 Ambulances and organized many Eye Camps. For promoting Education he has set up the Ghanshyamdas Saraf College, Durgadevi Saraf Junior College, Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies, Centre of Excellence, Learning Centre, Library and Reading Room, 2 Hostels for Adivasi Boys & Girls, Computer Centres, Balwadi, Bal Mandir, etc. For Women & Child Welfare he has donated Sewing Machines, Water Filters, Pressure Cookers, Mixers, etc, opened Sewing Classes, held many Karyashalas. For Community Service he has also set up 5 Halls for holding community functions, 6 SarvajanikSauchalayas for convenience of public, Rooms for Senior Citizens at old aged home, 4 rooms at Gujarati Bhavan, Jogeshwari, Public Library, Yoga Centre, Gymnasiums for handicapped, Tricycles, Wheel Chairs, PCO's, Therapy Centre and to visually challenged people Braille Watches. To promote Art, Literature and Culture hundreds of writers are given help to publish Books, instituted Literary Awards, Gold Medals, Cash Awards, RaasGarba, Geet- GaanSpardhaas etc. Sports development has also been actively promoted by the Trust. The list of his tangible work for the poor and needy in the city is endless and his contribution in the field of social service is legendary. In recognition of his vast and dedicated social services, Mahavirprasad has received many honors that have been bestowed upon him at the hands of the President and Vice-President of India, Chief Minister, Income Tax department - Ministry of Finance and other voluntary organizations. Image: Shri Mahavirprasad Saraf releasing 'TARPAN 60' - citing various activities of the Trust PWRPWR

