Women alcohol drinkers in 'dry' Guj on the rise: NFHS-5 report

The percentage of womenconsuming alcohol has doubled in the last four years inGujarat, a 'dry state' since its inception in 1960, accordingto the recently released National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) report for 2019-20.

A total of 33,343 women and 5,351 men from Gujaratwere covered under the NFHS-5.

Of the women surveyed, nearly 200, which is 0.6 percent, claimed they consumed liquor, a rise from the 68 womenwho had said so in the NFHS-4 survey for the year 2015-16.

For NHFS-4, the sample size in Gujarat was 22,932women and 5,574 men.

However, the comparison of the two surveys also showsthat liquor consumption among men has halved during the sameperiod.

In the 2015-16 survey, 618 men (11.1 per cent of5,574) had claimed they consumed liquor, and this has comedown to 310 men, or 5.8 per cent of the 5,351 surveyed, in thelatest report.

Sociologist Gaurang Jani on Monday attributed the risein the percentage of women drinkers to ''party culture'' andgreater acceptability of liquor consumption in society.

''The middle class and upper middle class have embracedthe party culture in recent times. As a result, women infamilies have also started consuming liquor. Earlier, men usedto go out to drink. Now, a new culture of consuming liquor infamily parties has emerged,'' said Jani.

''People are throwing family parties to celebrate evensmall events. Moreover, kitty parties have also contributed tohigher liquor consumption among women, NRIs are also bringingliquor with them and enjoying it during house parties herewith relatives,'' he claimed.

