ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote scientific temperament among students

ISRO will adopt 100 AtalTinkering Labs across the country to promote scientifictemperament among students and encourage them for spaceeducation and space technology related innovations.

This decision was taken by ISRO and Atal InnovationMission, NITI Aayog at a virtual meeting on Monday.

Through this collaboration, the Indian Space ResearchOrganisation will facilitate coaching and mentoring ofstudents in advanced 21st century cutting-edge technologies,including those related to space, an official statement said.

The students will not only gain theoretical, but alsopractical and application-based knowledge of STEM and SpaceEducation related concepts such as Electronics,Physics,Optics,Space Technology, Material sciences and many more, it said.

Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog have establishedover 7,000 ATLs across the country so far, enabling more thanthree million students between classes six to 12 acquire aproblem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset, thestatement said.

It said scientists and engineers from ISRO centres, inclose coordination with the Capacity Building Programme Officeat the space agency's headquarters, would actively mentor thechildren, as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs forencouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreadingawareness in space activities.

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan invited students associated withthese ATLs to witness the launch of one of its rockets fromthe Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a spaceport at Sriharikota inAndhra Pradesh.

In his address, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant expressed joyover collaborating with ISRO to make advancements in spacetechnology via Atal Innovation Mission and its initiatives.

''I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists,ISRO, in collaboration with their regional research centers,are adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs where ISRO scientists andresearchers will personally guide and mentor the younginnovators in the field of STEM education and Spacetechnology,'' Kant added.

