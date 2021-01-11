Left Menu
Development News Edition

'One more Nirbhaya': Rahul Gandhi on gang-rape of woman in MP

Till when we tolerate assualt on women Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a media report on the incident.A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:06 IST
'One more Nirbhaya': Rahul Gandhi on gang-rape of woman in MP
File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday wondered ''till when will we tolerate'' assault on women after a 45-year-old woman was grievously injured when four men allegedly raped her and inserted an iron rod into her private parts in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Saturday night following which the woman has been undergoing treatment in a hospital in neighbouring Rewa district, Amiliya police station in-charge Deepak Baghel said.

''One more Nirbhaya. Till when we tolerate assualt on women?'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, tagging a media report on the incident.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gangraped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Celtic without 14 players after coronavirus case, Dubai trip

Celtic will be without 14 players for its Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian on Monday after defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for the coronavirus upon the squads return from a training camp in Dubai.Thirteen of Jullien...

Malta flight to Catania turns back after passenger refuses to wear mask

A flight from Malta to Catania, Sicily was forced to turn back shortly after take-off on Monday morning because a passenger refused to wear an anti-COVID-19 mask. A court was told that a 24-year-old Italian woman resident in Bulgaria got in...

After delay, Netanyahu''s trial set to resume next month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in February after being postponed because of a tightened coronavirus lockdown, an Israeli court said Monday.The Jerusalem District Court decided the trial will resume F...

429 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die

Rajasthan recorded two more deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll from the pandemic to 2,736, while 429 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 3,13,425, according to a health department bulletin.The number of act...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021