Classes for 9th-12th standards and in pvt, govt collegs in TL to resume from Feb 1

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:30 IST
After more than a nine month gap,classes from ninth to 12th standards and in private andgovernment colleges in Telangana will resume from February 1as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gave the nod on Monday.

''Resume classes from 9th standard upwards in all privateand government educational institutions from February 1.

Classes should be held for the students of 10th,Intermediate, Degree, and other professional courses,'' anofficial release quoted Rao as saying during a meeting withministers and district Collectors.

Classes in schools and colleges have remained closedsince the lockdown in March.

He said the Collectors should take steps to keep theeducational institutions clean as they have remained closedfor long and get them ready for reopening by January 25.

Also, it should be ensured that food supplied to theinstitutions was not rotten, he said.

He instructed ministers to visit SC, ST, BC welfarehostels and ensure they are fit for students to stay.

On other issues, he instructed officials to immediatelyaddress all revenue department related issues and makenecessary changes, including additions, to the 'Dharani'portal on land administration within a week.

Referring to bird flu, he asked officials to be alert inview of spread of the disease in other states.

He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to hold ameeting with officials on Tuesday on preventive measuresthough bird flu has not hit the state so far, the releasesaid.

