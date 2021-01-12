Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from Jan 19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:51 IST
TN schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from Jan 19

Schools would reopen for studentsof tenth and twelfth grades from January 19 and each classroomshall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils, Tamil NaduChief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday.

The move is considering the interests of students (whoare slated to sit for public examinations due during March-April) and they shall be provided immunity boosting vitaminand zinc tablets, he said.

Permission is granted to schools to function only forthese two classes by adhering to the government's StandardOperating Procedure, he said.

Based on the opinion of public health and medicalexperts, district collectors, senior ministers and consideringthe view of a majority of parents, the schools shall work foronly students of classes 10 and 12, Palaniswami said in anofficial release.

Between January 6 and 8, opinion of parents were elicitedand a majority of them gave their concurrence to reopenschools for classes 10 and 12 and 95 per cent of schools havegiven their reports on the matter, he said.

''I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extendtheir full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimedat the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of thecoronavirus pandemic,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu government, after deciding to reopen schoolsfor classes 9 to 12 from November 16 deferred the move due toapprehensions over COVID-19 and after consultations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Badminton-Nehwal tests positive for COVID in Thailand: BAI

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has been withdrawn from the Thailand Open after testing positive for COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India BAI said on Tuesday.The BAI said mens world number 28 HS Prannoy had also tested positive and pul...

Indonesia's Sriwijaya flew old planes and neglected routes to become No.3 carrier

Starting with just one plane in 2003, Indonesias Sriwijaya Air has become the countrys No.3 airline group, aided by its strategy of acquiring old planes at cheap prices and serving routes neglected by competitors. The mid-market airline, wh...

Disneyland to become mass vaccination site in Orange County, California

Walt Disney Cos Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday. Disneyland will be the first S...

U.S. lawmaker Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal said she has tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a room with Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks as President Donald Trumps supporters laid siege to the U.S Capitol. A Democ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021