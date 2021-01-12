TN schools to reopen for class 10, 12 students from Jan 19

Schools would reopen for studentsof tenth and twelfth grades from January 19 and each classroomshall have a strength not exceeding 25 pupils, Tamil NaduChief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday.

The move is considering the interests of students (whoare slated to sit for public examinations due during March-April) and they shall be provided immunity boosting vitaminand zinc tablets, he said.

Permission is granted to schools to function only forthese two classes by adhering to the government's StandardOperating Procedure, he said.

Based on the opinion of public health and medicalexperts, district collectors, senior ministers and consideringthe view of a majority of parents, the schools shall work foronly students of classes 10 and 12, Palaniswami said in anofficial release.

Between January 6 and 8, opinion of parents were elicitedand a majority of them gave their concurrence to reopenschools for classes 10 and 12 and 95 per cent of schools havegiven their reports on the matter, he said.

''I appeal to parents, teachers and students to extendtheir full cooperation to the government in its efforts aimedat the welfare of students and to prevent the spread of thecoronavirus pandemic,'' he said.

Tamil Nadu government, after deciding to reopen schoolsfor classes 9 to 12 from November 16 deferred the move due toapprehensions over COVID-19 and after consultations.

