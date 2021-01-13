Left Menu
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Mumbai civic body has allowedvarious state, national and international educational boardsto conduct exams physically as per their schedule in the citywhile following all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Earlier, citing fear of a second COVID-19 wave, theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month deferredthe opening of schools and colleges here till January 15.

However, it has now decided to permitted the boards toconduct their examinations, as not doing so could result inloss of a year for students, the BMC said in its order issuedlate Tuesday night.

They have been allowed to conduct exams from January18 onwards, a BMC official said on Wednesday.

The order stated that members of InternationalSchools Association (Cambridge board) can conduct preliminaryor pre-planned examinations of classes 9 to 12.

The other boards like the SSC, HSC (Maharashtraboard), CBSE, IB, CISCE and IGCSE can conduct the announcedand to be announced exams of classes 10 and 12 as per theirplanned time table, it said.

They should follow all the precautionary, health,cleanliness and security guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic,the order said.

According to the BMC, in the Mumbai municipal limits,some subjects of the Cambridge board schools for classes 9 to12 are of February-March session and their examinations arestarting from January 23.

The BMC last month allowed city-based schools of theUS and other consulates to reopen from January 18, but has notspecified when exactly the other educational institutionscould reopen.

