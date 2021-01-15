Left Menu
Fiat Chrysler partners with Wipro to establish its first global digital hub in India

15-01-2021
Wipro Logo Image Credit: ANI

Wipro Limited on Friday announcedthat it has been chosen as a strategic technology servicespartner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish itsfirst global digital hub in Hyderabad This digital hub, called FCA ICT India, will supportFCA's Information and Communication Technology operations tofocus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCAachieve its goal to enhance customer centricity throughdigital transformation, Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said ina statement.

As part of this engagement, Wipro will source and build atalent pool of more than 1,000 skilled consultants andtechnologists for FCA ICT India, who will help developcapabilities around futuristic technologies, it said.

''The hub will showcase world-class high-performanceengineering skills and digital best practices.

FCA ICT India will be built from the ground up to meetFCAs specific needs and growth agenda in the region,'' thestatement added.

