Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wet outfield delays start of final session on day 2 of 4th Test

Wet outfield caused by a brief spell of rain has delayed the start of the final session on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India 1st innings 62 for 2 in 26 overs.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:00 IST
Wet outfield delays start of final session on day 2 of 4th Test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Wet outfield caused by a brief spell of rain has delayed the start of the final session on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India were 62 for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at tea.

It started raining immediately after the tea break was taken.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89). India 1st innings: 62 for 2 in 26 overs. (R Sharma 44, C Pujara batting 8; P Cummins 1/22).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says latest COVID-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

Chinas recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travelers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission NHC said on Saturday. NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a governm...

Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.According to TMZ...

PM Modi gets emotional while speaking about sacrifices by frontline workers during fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for the...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras NB-1 1 Total For 2 wickets in 26 overs 62 Fall of wickets 1-11, 2-60.Bowling Mitchell Starc 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021