Wet outfield delays start of final session on day 2 of 4th Test
Wet outfield caused by a brief spell of rain has delayed the start of the final session on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India 1st innings 62 for 2 in 26 overs.PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 16-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 12:00 IST
Wet outfield caused by a brief spell of rain has delayed the start of the final session on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday. India were 62 for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at tea.
It started raining immediately after the tea break was taken.
Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89). India 1st innings: 62 for 2 in 26 overs. (R Sharma 44, C Pujara batting 8; P Cummins 1/22).
