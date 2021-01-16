Left Menu
Nonagenarian emeritus professor gets COVID-19 vaccine in Jaipur

A 93-year-old emeritus professor of SMS Medical College was administered the vaccine for coronavirus on Saturday, officials said.Dr P C Dandiya came forward voluntarily for the vaccination and was second in line after college principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari to get vaccinated on the launch of the campaign.Dandiya said he was excited to get vaccinated at this age.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:26 IST
A 93-year-old emeritus professor of SMS Medical College was administered the vaccine for coronavirus on Saturday, officials said.

Dr P C Dandiya came forward voluntarily for the vaccination and was second in line after college principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari to get vaccinated on the launch of the campaign.

Dandiya said he was excited to get vaccinated at this age. “I am feeling good and excited,” he told reporters after the vaccination.

“Dandiya is a professor emeritus and comes everyday to the hospital to assist in research and academic works. He voluntarily came forward for the vaccination,” Dr Bhandari said adding that the move was aimed to motivate and encourage others.

Earlier, Dandiya also attended a video conference with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The academician praised the initiatives of the state government taken during the pandemic.

In the last nine months, Dandiya also attended several meetings with the M over the issue of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

