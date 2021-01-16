Schools, colleges to remain shut in Thane till further orders

Schools and colleges in Thanecivic limits will remain closed until further orders in viewof the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

A circular on this was issued by Thane MunicipalCorporation DMC Vijay Mhasal during the day.

On Friday, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad hadsaid she had informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thatschools can be reopened for Classes 5 to 8 from January 27.

However, local authorities, including collectors,municipal commissioners and district civil surgeons will haveto assess the ground situation before taking a call onreopening schools and colleges, Gaikwad had added.

Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 hadreopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on theCOVID-19 situation in respective areas.

