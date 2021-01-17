Nitish narrates state's turnaround story to Bihari diaspora in

Left Menu
PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:38 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumarnarrated the turnaround story of the state in recent years toBihari diaspora in the US and exhorted them to become partnerin the growth by investing in industry.

Bihari entrepreneurs settled abroad may rest assured of ahassle-free experience if they choose to set up a venture intheir home state, he said.

Kumar made an averment to this effect late on Saturdaywhile taking part in a webinar organized by BJANA (Bihar-Jharkhand Association of North America), as part of which heinteracted with US-based delegates with roots in the state.

He underscored the fact that despite impressive progressregistered in health, education and infrastructure, Biharlagged behind when it came to industries.

''You are like members of our family. If you choose toset up an industry here, you will be provided with allnecessary assistance from our government.

''We will facilitate availability of land. We will alsoensure that all issues flagged by you are promptly resolved,''he said.

The chief minister sought to highlight the changes insociety which have been caused by initiatives such as freebicycles to school-going girls.

''When we took over in 2005, a girl riding bicycle inPatna was a rare sight. Now hordes of school-going girls canbe seen on the streets of virtually every village.

''The enrolment of female students has gone up and lastyear they outnumbered boys in the matric examinations,'' Kumarsaid.

Kumar took over the reins of Bihar in November 2005ending 15-year rule of the RJD in the state. He is on thechief ministerial chair since then except for a brief periodwhen he had anointed Jitan Ram Manjhi on the post followingJD(U) severe drubbing in the 2014 general elections.

After bifurcation of Bihar in 2000, major industriesas well as the mines and mineral areas went to Jharkhand.

During hour-long digital interaction with the sons ofthe soil settled in the United States, Kumar also spoke abouthis ambitious 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' drive aimed at combatingclimate change, recalling that it was appreciated by no less aluminary than Bill Gates when he visited Bihar two years ago.

''He (Gates) came and saw our efforts and, at a mediainteraction outside the state, expressed his profuseadmiration.

''He was amazed by the zeal shown by a poor state inaddressing issues which, normally, only the developed worldappears to be concerned with,'' he said.

The chief minister also told the delegates aboutefforts made by his government in giving a facelift to varioustourist spots, especially those associated with the Buddha.

''Please do plan a tour. We will be delighted to hostyou. You will return with memories to cherish,'' he added.

Kumar also said that he valued the interaction withmembers of the diaspora, since they brought with them a wealthof experience.

''I am instructing officials attached to the CMSecretariat to hold such sessions regularly. I would like tolisten to your suggestions even when it might not be possible(for me) to take active part,'' he said.

The CM was accompanied by former cabinet colleague andkey aide Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Among others who took part in the interaction wasChief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

