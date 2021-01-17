Left Menu
Schools in Mizoram to reopen for Class 10 & 12 students from Jan 22

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:16 IST
Representative Image.

The Mizoram government hasdecided to allow reopening of schools for students of class 10and 12 from January 22 and places of worship from February.

According to the new unlock guidelines issued onSaturday schools and hostels will reopen from January 22 forstudents of class 10 and 12.

The guidelines said churches will be allowed to openwith 50 per cent sitting capacity or 200 attendees on everySaturday and Sunday noon time from first February.

Churches in Christian majority Mizoram are closedsince March 22 last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines also said any student intending tojoin his or her hostel must produce a COVID-19 negativecertificate obtained within 96 hours before entry into thehostel.

Higher institutions for undergraduate and postgraduatestudents will be allowed to open from February and training orcoaching institutes will also open with either 50 per centsitting capacity or not more than 50 students from nowonwards, the order said.

The maximum number of attendees in funeral andmarriage reception has been raised from 35 to 100.

The number of attendees in indoor games, cinema hall,auditorium, community hall and social events (indoor) is fixedat 50.

However, games and sports practices and social eventsheld outdoors will be allowed with 100 attendees.

In any function related to organisation or party, thenumber of attendees allowed is 100 but deputy commissionerscan allow up to 150 attendees by special permission.

All business shops, establishments and commercialactivities will function normally under strict COVID-19protocols.

Any individual, who is returning from other parts ofthe country, will have to be placed under quarantine atdesignated facility but those who produce RT-PCR or TreuNatlabs negative test certificate, which is not older than fourdays, will be exempted from the quarantine protocol.

Any state resident, who goes outside and return to thestate within four days, need not go for quarantine.

However, any person returning from Europe will beplaced under quarantine at designated facilities and they willnot be allowed for home quarantine facility.

Night curfew will remain in force in Aizawl and otherdistrict headquarters from 8.30 pm to 4.30 am every day tillfurther orders, it added.

