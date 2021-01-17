Maha:Day after vaccination,7 hospitalised in Amravati division

A day after receivingCovishield vaccine, seven persons were hospitalised in Akolaand Buldana districts of Maharashtra on Sunday with complaintsof pains and fever, a senior official said.

''All of them are doing well and will be dischargedtomorrow,'' Amravati divisional commissioner Piyush Singh toldPTI.

Singh said three recipients of Covishield vaccine wereadmitted each at the Government Medical College in Akola andat the District General Hospital in Buldana while one personwas admitted at Deulgaon Raja in Buldana district.

''A very few Covishield beneficiaries across the(Amravati) division complained of pains in limbs and fever,''he added.

Amravati civil surgeon Dr Shyamsundar Nikam said noneof the vaccinated beneficiaries was serious and nobody wasadmitted in hospitals in the district.

''Covaxin was administered to 100 beneficiaries at the(Amravati) district general hospital on Saturday, but none ofthem, including me, developed any side effects,'' he said.

Dr Nikam said Covishield was administered tobeneficiaries at four other centres in Amravati district andfour to five of them complained of pains in limbs and fever.

''However, nothing was serious to admit them inhospitals,'' he said.

Dr Nikam said Covaxin was administered at only sixcentres in Maharashtra on Saturday.

''In Vidarbha, Covaxin shots were given at DistrictGeneral Hospital in Amravati and at the Government MedicalCollege and Hospital in Nagpur,'' he said.

In Yavatmal district, 25 beneficiaries of vaccine inWani and Pandharkawada developed fever, and are experiencingchills, bodyache and myalgia (pains in muscles), Piyush Singhsaid, adding that they all are staying at home.

In Akola, 18 beneficiaries complained of pain aftervaccination and three of them were admitted at the GMCH forhigh grade fever and headache, he said, adding that 16 othersare in daycare.

In Amravati, 20 beneficiaries with mild fever andmyalgia have been treated in OPD, while in Washim, one patientis admitted at SDH, Karanja.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Nagpur division saidonly few cases of minor reactions like fever were reportedfollowing vaccination on Saturday, and all of them are fine.

