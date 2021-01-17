Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha:Day after vaccination,7 hospitalised in Amravati division

PTI | Amravatinagpur | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:41 IST
Maha:Day after vaccination,7 hospitalised in Amravati division
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A day after receivingCovishield vaccine, seven persons were hospitalised in Akolaand Buldana districts of Maharashtra on Sunday with complaintsof pains and fever, a senior official said.

''All of them are doing well and will be dischargedtomorrow,'' Amravati divisional commissioner Piyush Singh toldPTI.

Singh said three recipients of Covishield vaccine wereadmitted each at the Government Medical College in Akola andat the District General Hospital in Buldana while one personwas admitted at Deulgaon Raja in Buldana district.

''A very few Covishield beneficiaries across the(Amravati) division complained of pains in limbs and fever,''he added.

Amravati civil surgeon Dr Shyamsundar Nikam said noneof the vaccinated beneficiaries was serious and nobody wasadmitted in hospitals in the district.

''Covaxin was administered to 100 beneficiaries at the(Amravati) district general hospital on Saturday, but none ofthem, including me, developed any side effects,'' he said.

Dr Nikam said Covishield was administered tobeneficiaries at four other centres in Amravati district andfour to five of them complained of pains in limbs and fever.

''However, nothing was serious to admit them inhospitals,'' he said.

Dr Nikam said Covaxin was administered at only sixcentres in Maharashtra on Saturday.

''In Vidarbha, Covaxin shots were given at DistrictGeneral Hospital in Amravati and at the Government MedicalCollege and Hospital in Nagpur,'' he said.

In Yavatmal district, 25 beneficiaries of vaccine inWani and Pandharkawada developed fever, and are experiencingchills, bodyache and myalgia (pains in muscles), Piyush Singhsaid, adding that they all are staying at home.

In Akola, 18 beneficiaries complained of pain aftervaccination and three of them were admitted at the GMCH forhigh grade fever and headache, he said, adding that 16 othersare in daycare.

In Amravati, 20 beneficiaries with mild fever andmyalgia have been treated in OPD, while in Washim, one patientis admitted at SDH, Karanja.

Meanwhile, a senior official of Nagpur division saidonly few cases of minor reactions like fever were reportedfollowing vaccination on Saturday, and all of them are fine.

PTI COR CLSNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling of mortars along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.The firing with small arms and shelling of mortars from acros...

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between ...

Italy reports 377 coronavirus deaths, 12,545 new cases

Italys health ministry on Sunday reported 377 coronavirus-related deaths within the previous 24 hours, and 12,545 confirmed new infections.On Saturday it had reported 475 deaths and 16,310 new infections. Italy has registered 82,177 deaths ...

Tunisia authorities arrest 240 after protests around country

Tunisian authorities arrested 240 people, mostly teenagers, after violent clashes with police in several cities overnight and further protests in at least three towns on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said. A decade on from a revolution agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021