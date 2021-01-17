J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhand's Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.

The order, issued by Chief Medical Officer ParvatiKumari Nag and District Immunisation Officer Dr Abhay BhushanPrasad on Saturday said that the withheld salaries will bereleased only after the production of vaccinationcertificates.

Principal Secretary of the Health Department, NitinKulkarni confirmed that such an order was issued and it waslater withdrawn.

Sources said the order was issued after only a fewpeople had turned up at the two vaccination centres in Kodermaon Saturday against the administration's target to immunise100 people at each facility.

Around 3,200 health workers were administered theCovishield vaccine at 48 centres across the state on theprevious day.

No reaction to the vaccine was found among any healthworker, Kulkarni said.

