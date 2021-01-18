Singapore will resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue this year

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which is Asia's premiere security summit, in Singapore will resume this year, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday.

Last year's event, which had been scheduled to take place in June, was cancelled amid global travel restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus. It had been held in Singapore every year since it was launched in 2002.

Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the defence summit draws delegates from dozens of countries each year.

IISS had said it would work towards an ''exceptionally strong'' dialogue in 2021, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

''The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing,'' the Channel quoted Ng as saying in his Facebook post.

China and the South China Sea have been among the main subjects and issues addressed at the dialogue which has drawn global defence leaders and experts.

