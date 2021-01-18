Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore will resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue this year

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:20 IST
Singapore will resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue this year
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue, which is Asia's premiere security summit, in Singapore will resume this year, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday.

Last year's event, which had been scheduled to take place in June, was cancelled amid global travel restrictions meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus. It had been held in Singapore every year since it was launched in 2002.

Organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the defence summit draws delegates from dozens of countries each year.

IISS had said it would work towards an ''exceptionally strong'' dialogue in 2021, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

''The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing,'' the Channel quoted Ng as saying in his Facebook post.

China and the South China Sea have been among the main subjects and issues addressed at the dialogue which has drawn global defence leaders and experts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Tandav' makers apologise, say no intent to hurt sentiments

The makers of Amazon Prime Videoseries Tandav on Monday apologised unconditionally aftercomplaints that one of its episodes had hurt Hindusentiments. An official statement from the cast and crew of Tandavsaid, We have been closely monitorin...

Pre-litigation counseling centre set up in Thane family court

The Maharashtra State LegalServices Authority and the family court in Thane have starteda pre-litigation counseling centre, called Lets Talk, tocounsel couples and reduce disputes, officials said on Monday.The centre, which will be operatio...

Italian bond yields rise as PM Conte faces key votes in parliament

Italys borrowing costs rose on Monday as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority.Political turmoil in Italy, one of the euro z...

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union. Many...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021