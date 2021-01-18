Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two assistant basic teachers dismissed in UP for submitting forged papers

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:29 IST
Two assistant basic teachers dismissed in UP for submitting forged papers

Two assistant teachers working in the Uttar Pradesh government’s basic education department for the past 23 years have been dismissed from service for allegedly submitting forged documents, officials said on Monday.

Directives have been issued to lodge cases against them and realise the salary paid to them, they said.

A complaint had been filed claiming that Hriday Narayan posted at primary school Dafalpura and Suresh Chandra posted at Kakraso, had been working on the basis of forged documents, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narayan Singh said.

An inquiry was ordered and it was found thast both the teachers had submitted forged caste and residence proof, he said, adding that legal action is being taken against them.

PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes

Global stock markets wavered on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, even after data showing that the Chinese economy rebounded faster-than-expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. European sto...

Modi, Xi Jinping among world leaders to participate in virtual Davos summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jinping will be among the top world leaders who will participate in a five-day online Davos Agenda Summit of the World Economic Forum WEF later this month. Several union ministers includin...

UK SME fintech platform Tide to expand into India

UK-headquartered business financial platform Tide on Monday announced its first plans for a test launch in India in the first quarter of 2021, followed by a wider rollout later in the year, as part of its international expansion plans.The f...

IMD to give month-wise rainfall forecast from coming monsoon season: DG

To better its monsoon forecast, the India Meteorological Department IMD will use the multi-model ensemble approach and also give a monthly outlook for the four months of the rainfall season, its director general said on Monday. The IMD will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021