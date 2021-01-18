Two assistant basic teachers dismissed in UP for submitting forged papers

Two assistant teachers working in the Uttar Pradesh government’s basic education department for the past 23 years have been dismissed from service for allegedly submitting forged documents, officials said on Monday.

Directives have been issued to lodge cases against them and realise the salary paid to them, they said.

A complaint had been filed claiming that Hriday Narayan posted at primary school Dafalpura and Suresh Chandra posted at Kakraso, had been working on the basis of forged documents, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shiv Narayan Singh said.

An inquiry was ordered and it was found thast both the teachers had submitted forged caste and residence proof, he said, adding that legal action is being taken against them.

