Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Education Minister urges students for more research, innovation at NIT-Hamirpur convocation

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:36 IST
Union Education Minister urges students for more research, innovation at NIT-Hamirpur convocation

Pointing out that India has become a top nation in various fields of development, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday urged the student community to keenly take up research and innovation as bigger thrust has been provided in the New Education Policy-2020 by the Union government.

While delivering his address at the 11th convocation of NIT-Hamirpur through virtual mode, he said that the NEP was prepared after several discussions and talks so that there was no need for such a policy in the coming 50 years.

Pokhriyal said the situation was conducive for the youth and the ground was open for them. Now, they have to come forward and work in order to make India a supreme power in every respect.

He said that there was no need to go abroad for getting education as 1,000 foreign students got higher education in India last year and 50,000 more had enrolled themselves for getting different types of courses.

Pokhriyal said that despite constraints due to COVID-19, the online education system had proved successful and credit for this went to the Indian scientists and researchers who had made the tiny tots to work on computers and mobiles.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, who was present in the function at NIT-Hamirpur, in his address said the local NIT had done a lot for the betterment of society and its students had won name and fame at the national and international level.

On the occasion, 1,026 students received degree certificates while students and their parents watched the function through webcasting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece optimistic about talks with Turkey but won't discuss sovereignty

Greece will approach talks with Turkey next week over their disputed territorial claims in a hopeful spirit but will not discuss issues it considers as sovereign rights, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. Mitsotakis was s...

'We will be back in some form,' Trump vows at end of tumultuous presidency

President Donald Trump disappeared on Wednesday behind the walls of his club in Palm Beach, Florida, ending a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that has caused 400,000 U.S. deaths. T...

Trump pardons ex-aide Bannon but not himself or family

Former U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to former White House aide Steve Bannon as part of a wave of pardons and commutations issued in his final hours in office, but did not pardon himself, members of his family or lawyer Rudy ...

Portugal sets records in one of world''s worst virus surges

Portugals new daily COVID-19 cases jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record Wednesday, as the country weathers one of the worst pandemic surges in the world.Health authorities officially reported 14,647 new infections about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021